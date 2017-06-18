Thompson, Flexen lift Ponies over Fightin Phils

Behind Chris Flexen’s arm and David Thompson’s bat, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies grabbed the rubber game from the Reading Fightin Phils, 6-2, Sunday afternoon at NYSEG Stadium. Flexen tossed seven strong innings in his third Double-A start, while Thompson bashed a pair of home runs to supply the Ponies offense. Binghamton’s series win snapped a stretch of four straight winless series.

Binghamton’s wire-to-wire victory began in the first inning when they plated a pair of runs without a hit. After Champ Stuart and Luis Guillorme walked, a throwing error by Nick Rickles brought Stuart home and moved Guillorme to third. Matt Oberste made it 2-0, bringing in Guillorme on a sacrifice fly.

Thompson mashed the first of his two home runs over the left-center field wall in the the fourth inning. His solo blast was his fifth home run of the season, giving him a team-best 32 RBI. The Ponies fourth-inning rally continued after Gustavo Nunez singled and stole second, setting the table for Colton Plaia. Already hitting .394 with runners in scoring position, Plaia’s bloop single pushed in Nunez for a 4-0 lead.

Chris Flexen (2-1) allowed his only run in the fifth inning when Zach Coppola’s two-out single scored Malquin Canelo from second. Flexen finished the afternoon with eight strikeouts over seven innings for his second Double-A win in three tries. He retired the last seven Fightin Phils he faced.

Thompson’s impressive afternoon continued in the eighth inning. After Kevin Kaczmarski doubled to extend his hitting streak to nine games, Thompson belted his second home run of the contest, earning the Rumble Ponies a 6-2 lead. Thompson’s sixth home run gives him 34 RBI this season.

Mario Sanchez (4-2) lasted six innings and allowed four runs (three earned), while issuing three walks. He entered the game having not allowed a run in his prior two starts (12-2/3 innings).

Corey Taylor pitched a scoreless eighth inning before giving way to another Cory, Burns. Burns coughed up a run in the ninth inning, but struck out Canelo with two aboard to wrap up Binghamton’s 6-2 win.

The Rumble Ponies (36-27) return to action Tuesday evening at 6:35 against the Bowie Baysox.

Courtesy: Binghamton Rumble Ponies