Airport Road Construction Continues This Week

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. -

The Highway Division of the Broome County Public Works Department says Airport Road construction will continue on June 19 after weather delayed the project last week.

Milling and paving will resume on Monday and should be done by Friday, June 24. The reconstruction was originally expected to be completed by Friday, June 16. 

The Department says all work is based on weather.