Two Congregations Partner for Summer Carnival

Two separate congregations joined together -- Grace Lutheran Church and Memorial Park Baptist Church, to give back to the community.

Both churches worked together to give families a fun and free day of events with activities, food, music, and games.

They also provided information on their vacation bible school -- an opportunity for kids to take stories from the bible and make them tangible. Turning them into skits, crafts and more to learn at their own pace.

The Pastor at Grace Lutheran Church said it was a great day to support others.

"You know were a small congregation we could never do something like this on our own and to be able to come together as two different and denominations work together... its just been amazing," said Marlene Steenburg the Pastor at Memorial Park Baptist Church.

Over 100 kids were at the carnival, and Steenburg said more community members came than expected.

"It has been amazing working together, as difficult as it has been at sometimes when something happens like a fire there is always something good to come out of it," said Steenburg.

Grace Lutheran Church plans to be back in Vestal by the end of the year.

The church was devastated by a fire in May of 2015 and broke ground to rebuild last December. The outside of the foundation is set to be finished in the next several weeks. Pastor at Grace Lutheran Church, Andrew Watkins said things are really picking up fast and that they already ordered new pews and an organ.