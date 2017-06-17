First Southern Tier Empire Wine Festival

Local wineries and breweries sampled some of their best products at the first Southern Tier Empire Wine and Beer Festival.

The event was held at the Broome County Fairgrounds in Whitney Point on Sunday.

It had everything from outdoor beer pong, to yard scrabble, painting, volleyball, and life size jenga.

A wine maker from Black Bear Winery said it was a great turn out, and people loved trying their products.

"I hope they do it again, because if it starts out this good, it only can get better," said Wine Maker from Black Bear Winery, Mark Stacey.

Some items Black Bear Winery sampled to guests included a blueberry style wine, a cherry hard cider, and what Stacey said is their claim to fame -- a black berry wine made with no grapes.