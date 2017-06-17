Molina Gives up four in Double A Debut

Flash Flood WATCH in effect for:
Northern Cayuga, NY
Molina Gives up four in Double A DebutPosted: Updated:
Molina throws 8 K's in start
Most Popular Videos
-
Binghamton Woman Wrongfully Convicted in her Sons Death
-
The Old Union Hotel Buys Chunck of Clinton Street
-
Black Bear Spotted in Binghamton
-
Community Mourns Death of Camille Jones, Mother of 3 Pro Atthletes
-
37th Strawberry Festival Brings Sweet Fruit into the Spotlight
-
Parishioners Enjoy St. Joseph's Bazaar
-
Saint Joseph's Bazaar A Labor of Love for Volunteers
-
ARRESTED: JC Man Arrested In Major Weapons Bust
-
JC Police: Man Drunk, Combative, Driving With Illegal Weapon
-
B.C. Sheriff's Need Help in Locating This Week's Outstanding Warrant
-