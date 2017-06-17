Molina Gives up four in Double A Debut

Rumble Ponies starter Marcos Molina struck out eight in his Double-A debut, but Binghamton still fell to the Reading Fightin Phils, 7-4, on Saturday night at NYSEG Stadium. David Thompson and Tomas Nido each recorded multiple-RBI games in the losing effort. Reading collected ten hits, including five for extra bases, to grab the middle game of the series.

Molina shined in his first three innings as a Rumble Pony. The righty retired eight of the first nine Fightins he faced, recording six strikeouts along the way.

Reading put an offensive attack together in their second turn through the order against Molina. With two in scoring position, Andrew Pullin deposited a two-run double into the left-field alley. Carlos Tocci added an RBI single to put Reading on top by two.

Binghamton’s rebuttal came in a flash in the bottom of the fourth. Following a two-out double by Gustavo Nunez, Thompson launched Tyler Viza’s first pitch beyond the left-field wall. His fourth home run of the season tied the game at three.

The Fightin Phils grabbed the lead back in the fifth, putting the first two aboard on a fielding error by Thompson at third and a walk to Viza. Scott Kingery made the Ponies pay by threading a two-run double inside the left-field line. Chace Numata added a two-run homer off Kelly Secrest in the eighth.

After Nido provided an RBI single in the eighth to cut the deficit to three, the Rumble Ponies brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth. Victor Arano avoided harm and induced Luis Guillorme to ground out to short to seal Reading’s ninth win in ten games.

Viza (4-4) allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits over six innings to earn the win.

Molina (0-1) tossed six innings and was touched for five runs (four earned) on six hits, including three for extra bases, in the loss.

The Rumble Ponies (35-27) conclude their three-game series against Reading with a rubber game on Sunday at 1:05 PM.

Courtesy: Binghamton Rumble Ponies