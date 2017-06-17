100lbs of Prescription Medication Collected at "Shed the Meds" Event

One hundred pounds of medication was collected Saturday as part of a "Shed the Meds" prescription turn-in event. Members of the community had the opportunity to safely and discreetly dispose of old or unwanted prescriptions to help prevent the medications from falling into the wrong hands.

The community was also invited to take part in a free Narcan training. Around forty more people will now be able to administer the life-saving drug to those who are experiencing an overdose. A participant in the training, Tonyia Baldwin, say's you never know when you'll need to save someone's life.

"I travel quite a bit and I could be in a parking lot filling up my gas tank and I could have someone beside me go down. You just never know where it's going to be beneficial to someone," said Baldwin.

New York's 52nd District Senator Fred Akshar partnered with Binghamton Mayor Rich David and the Southern Tier AIDS Program at the Binghamton Fire Department this afternoon. This event marks the first of three more events to take place across the 52nd District.

"At the state level we're currently working on several pieces of legislation to make it easier for people to return unwanted medication at the pharmacy," said Senator Akshar. "These events are great that we're doing in the community but everyone goes to the pharmacy. That's where they're getting their prescription medication. We want to work directly with pharmacy's in the community to ensure people can not only get their prescription from pharmacy's, but also return unused medications."

Last year, the "Shed the Meds" event help collect over five-hundred pounds of prescription drugs- valued around $180,000.

Sixty-five bottles containing opioids were also collected at today's event. No date has been set for the next "Shed the Meds" event.