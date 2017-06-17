Families Enjoy the Final Day of the Strawberry Festival

Thousands of people lined the streets in Owego, for the final day of the 37th Annual Strawberry Festival.

Among community members, families come out to the annual festival each year. Owner of Ma and Pa's Kettle Corn said that is the reason he got into the business.

"My grandparents started the company and I've been doing it now for 16 years. And its just one of those events you hear about and always wanted to be apart of," said Owner of Ma and Pa's Kettle Corn, James Bell.

Bell said he looks forward to coming back each year and that the kids love their product.

"We threw strawberries right into the kettle and that's how we came up with our strawberry popcorn," said Bell.