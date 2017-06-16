Better late than never: Ponies walk-off in the 9th

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies squeaked past the Reading Fightin Phils, 4-3, Friday night at NYSEG Stadium. Kevin Kaczmarski’s ninth-inning single propelled the Ponies to their second walk-off win of the season, snapping their three-game losing skid. The victory also breaks up Reading’s season-best eight-game winning streak

Champ Stuart’s pinch-hit double sparked Binghamton’s ninth-inning rally to break the 3-3 tie. After Stuart narrowly missed out on a game-winning home run, he darted to third base on Tom Windle’s wild pitch. Luis Guillorme followed by lining out to shortstop, before L.J. Mazzilli earned a walk to put runners on the corners for Kaczmarski. The Rumble Ponies right-fielder sent Windle’s 1-2 pitch into short centerfield, bringing home Stuart for the win. Kaczmarski’s knock also extended his hitting streak to a season-best seven games.

Binghamton fought back from a 3-0 deficit after Reading opened the scoring in the third inning. Kyle Martin brought home his first of two RBI when he singled home Andrew Pullin. Three batters later, Chace Numata extended the Fightin Phils advantage to 2-0 with another run-scoring single.

Reading scored their final run in the fifth inning on Martin’s 13th blast of the season, a solo shot off of Casey Delgado.

Despite loading the bases in the second and fourth innings, the Ponies didn’t cross their first run until the sixth inning on David Thompson’s sacrifice fly.

Mazzilli delivered a pivotal blow in the seventh inning, when his double to left-center field brought in Gustavo Nunez and Guillorme, tying the game at 3-3.

Casey Delgado allowed nine hits across his seven innings, allowing three earned runs in a no-decision.

Corey Taylor (4-3) earned the win by tossing a pair of scoreless relief innings, keeping the ballgame tied through the eighth and ninth innings.

Tom Windle (2-2) was the fourth and final Fightin Phils reliever. He gave up a pair of hits and the game-winning run in the ninth.

The Rumble Ponies (35-26) continue their three-game set against the Fightin Phils on Saturday evening. RHP Marcos Molina makes his Binghamton debut against Reading RHP Tyler Viza. The Horizons Federal Credit Union Pregame Show can be heard starting at 6:50 PM on News Radio 1290 WNBF and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies channel on TuneIn.

POSTGAME NOTES: Kevin Taylor (3-for-4) posted his third three-hit game of the season… Kevin Kaczmarski is 10-for-26 during his seven-game hitting streak…Luis Guillorme provided Binghamton’s only other walk-off back on April 30 against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats…

(Courtesy: Binghamton Rumble Ponies)