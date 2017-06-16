Dempsey excited to have OHS standout Odero on the court

Former Oneonta Yellow Jacket Albert Odero will suit up for the BU Bearcats men's basketball team this season. Known for his explosive talent and high flying dunks, Odero could have a major impact for the Bearcats in his time on campus.

"What I'm most excited about with Albert is because he has that tremendous athleticism and upside, in my experience if you can combine that with a great work ethic, you'll have something big picture," said Head Coach Tommy Dempsey. "A lot of times you'll have guys with this great upside and they can't match that to the work ethic and they never realize their potential. I do think he'll make an impact with the team in the second semester. I think his big picture impact, I really like what I seen from the standpoint of him moving forward as a key player in this program."

As per NCAA rules, Odero must sit out a full academic year before becoming eligible. However, he transferred into BU at the semester break in January and therefore will be eligible to play in games around the start of America East play this season.