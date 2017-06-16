Saint Joseph's Bazaar A Labor Of Love For Volunteers

The rain isn't dampening spirits at Saint Joseph's church in Endicott as they prepare for the annual bazaar. Volunteers have been working all week to roll enough holupki to feed the over 3,000 expected guests.

"We think ours are the best, but of course, that's my humble opinion," says Lillian Babicek, a parishioner who has been volunteering for the bazaar for around 30 years.

Many locals agree with Babecek on that statement. In fact, several customers were already stopping in this morning to pick up holupkis to-go.

"The people enjoy it and when you say holupki they know exactly what it is," says Babicek.

In addition to food, the bazaar has games, music, and a White Elephant garage sale. Co-chair Terri Smith says it's a tradition that spans across generations.

"My kids have been coming here for their whole lives. And now my daughter has brought my granddaughter here and she can play the same games her mom actually played 20 some years ago," says Smith.

Babicek says its the sense of community that keeps bringing both the visitors and volunteers back year after year. A lot of work goes into the preparations, but with it benefiting the church and providing a good time to the community, Babecek and the rest of the kitchen crew say it's well worth it.

"It's a labor of love... A labor of love," says Babicek.

The bazaar kicks off Friday night at 6pm and continues through the weekend. Bands performing include Rooster and the Roadhouse Horns, The Troubadours, and Brotherhood.