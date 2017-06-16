Police Searching for Serial Bank Robber

Officials are trying to identify an unknown suspect -- a serial bank robber responsible for at least 12 bank robberies in four different counties in NEPA.

A composite sketch of the serial bank robber has been released after the most recent robbery on June 8, 2017 in Archbald Borough, Lackawanna County. An eye witness was able to provide details to a State Police sketch artist.

The unknown suspect is described as a white male, around six feet tall, believed to be over 30 years old, and a medium build.

The series of robberies began in December 2015, in Lackawanna, Wayne, Luzerne, and Monroe Counties.

For tips that lead to the arrest of the unknown suspect, the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward. The FBI is offering a $15,000 reward for an arrest and conviction.

You can contact PA Crime Stoppers at 1800-4-PA-TIPS or PSP Dunmore at (570)-963-3156.