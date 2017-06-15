Show, Rodriguez looking forward to sharing court

There's little debate to be had that JC Show and Willie Rodriguez are the best two players on the BU Men's Basketball team. Show, despite playing only 12 games last season, finished as the team's leading scorer with 13.3 points per game. Rodriguez, already the programs all-time scorer, finished second with 12.0 points per game in 23 games played.

Show started the season healthy before suffering a season ending triceps injury while Rodriguez started the season hurt and finished healthy. Their time active only overlapped by one game, during which neither was at 100%. Sure, it takes more than two players to have continued success, but to have your best two players never really play together, certainly doesn't make winning easy. As the Bearcats embark on a four-game, five-day preseason trip to Canada, getting their two stars on the court and the same page together is key.

"Our best two players only played one game together last year," said Head Coach Tommy Dempsey. "I do think that is important, and they were really looking forward to playing together, JC and Willie, and it just never materialized. So, they'll have an opportunity to do that in August and hopefully they'll find some on-court chemistry that'll be beneficial to our success moving forward."

The Bearcats will leave for Canada on August 8th. They have scheduled stops in St. Catharines and Toronto.