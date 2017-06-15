Binghamton Woman Arrested For Stealing $1,000 Worth of Cigarette's

A Binghamton woman has been arrested for stealing over 135 packs of cigarettes from the TA Truck Stop on State Route 11, in the town of Kirkwood.

New York State Police arrested Amber L. Welch, age 23, after an investigation determined that while working at the cashier counter, Welsh had stolen packs of cigarette packs valued around $1,050.

Welch was issued a ticket and is set to appear in the Town of Kirkwood court on June 22, 2017.