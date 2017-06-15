  • Home

Tennessee Man Convicted of Plotting Attack on Muslim Community is Sentenced

Posted: Updated:
DELAWARE COUNTY, N.Y. -

The former Congressional candidate from Tennessee convicted of plotting to attack a Muslim community in Delaware County has been sentenced.

According to Reuters Robert Doggart, 65 will spend nearly 20 years in prison for plotting to burn down a mosque, a school and a cafeteria in the small community of Islamberg, which is located in Hancock.

In February Doggart was convicted of trying to recruit people to commit arson and violate civil rights.