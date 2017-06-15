BU Pitcher Stock to sign with Tigers

After being picked in the 25th round of the MLB Draft by the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday, BU Junior Pitcher Dylan Stock had a tough decision to make: return to BU for his senior year or end his college career early and sign a pro contract. It was tougher than he expected it to be, but he says he has to do what's right for him and he will skip out on his senior year and become a Tigers farmhand.

"It was very tough. It definitely wasn't easy, especially because all of the people: my coaches, my teammates, everyone that I've met, and come in contact with the last three years have all made an impact on my life in a certain way. It's tough to leave such a great place that I've enjoyed the past three years."

Stock was drafter 13 rounds after teammate Justin Yurchak who went in the 12th round to the Chicago White Sox. Stock and Yurchak are just the first set of BU teammates to be drafted in the same year since 2012. Stock is the fourth BU pitcher to be drafted in the last six years.