Street Closures For Strawberry Festival

Streets in downtown Owego will be closed Friday and Saturday for the 37th Strawberry Festival.

Friday Closures:

Lake Street and Front Street will be closed between Church Street and Court Street from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Church Street will be closed between Main Street and Front Street starting at 5 p.m.

Street closures on Saturday will begin at 5 a.m. The Court Street Bridge will remain open.

Saturday Closures:

Lower North Avenue and the adjoining portion of Main Street.

Lake Street and Church Street between Main Street and Front Street.

Court Street.

Front Street.

Parking will be available on Friday at Marvin Park. On Saturday, parking and shuttle services will be available at Marvin and Hickories Parks.