Troopers Arrest Otsego Man For DWI

A man in Otsego County was arrested on DWI charges after he was caught driving with a B.A.C. nearly four times the legal limit.

State Police arrested Frederick Gustina, 48, after responding to a domestic dispute on East Main Street in the Town of Worcester. Before they arrived on scene they were advised Gustina had left the property. The officers found him nearby.

Gustina was arraigned in the Town of Maryland court and was sent to the Otsego County jail.