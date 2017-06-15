Road Closures in JC

  • Home

JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. -

Travelers should be prepared for some delays in Johnson City over the next few days.

Corliss Avenue will be closed between Arch Street and Broad Street from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 15 and 16. 

Officials said motorists should try and seek alternate routes to allow for the installation of materials for the BU School of Pharmacy project. 