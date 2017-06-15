Broome County Celebrates History This Weekend

Broome County is stepping back in time and paying tribute to its history. Path Through History is a statewide initiative and one that Broome has embraced since it started three years ago.

"It's great that our community has never lost sight of the past and we do appreciate it and we tip our hat to it," says Judi Hess from the Greater Binghamton Convention of Visitors Bureau.

A series of events are planned for this weekend at various locations that played a key role in the area's development. Events include guided tours of the Bundy Museum and the NBT bank building in Johnson City, which was formerly the home of Charles F. Johnson Jr. The Binghamton Zoo will have a display commemorating their 142 years of history.

"People used to spend an entire day at Ross Park. It was a destination," says Rachel Davenport, Public Relations Coordinator at the zoo, "There were so many attractions and they would ride the train."

For the first time, a second Path Through History weekend is being planned for October.

A complete list of events and locations can be found at gobroomecounty.com.