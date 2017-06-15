Guilty: Burglary At Apartment Of Deceased Man

A Broome County jury Thursday found Gerald Porter guilty of Burglary, in the second degree, a Class C Felony; and Criminal Possession of Stolen Property, in the fifth degree, a Class A Misdemeanor.

The jury found Porter guilty of burglarizing the apartment of a deceased man -- as the body remained inside the apartment -- on the West side of Binghamton, on August 23rd, 2016.

Because Porter is a second violent felony offender, he faces 7-15 years in New York State Prison. He will be sentenced September 7th, 2017, in front of Judge Cawley.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Nicole A. Sabasowitz.