Region looking to install 1,000 free smoke alarms by June 30

The American Red Cross asks everyone to help Sound the Alarm in Western and Central New York and be part of the nationwide Red Cross effort to help reduce the number of deaths and injuries caused by home fires.



Here in Western and Central New York, the Red Cross is looking to install 1,000 free smoke alarms across the 26 county region between now and June 30. Red Cross volunteers and local partners will be canvassing neighborhoods, installing free smoke alarms, replacing batteries in existing alarms and helping families create escape plans. Anyone in need of working smoke alarms can visit http://www.redcross.org/local/new-york/western-central-new-york/home-fire-safety for more information and to schedule an installation appointment.



“Over the last 12 months, the Western and Central New York Region has responded to nearly 900 home fires. In fact, home fires are the biggest disaster threat our community faces, killing seven people in this country every day,” said Rosie Taravella, Regional CEO. “Please help us Sound the Alarm by volunteering to install smoke alarms in your community, making a financial contribution, or taking steps to protect your own family from home fires.”



The Red Cross responds to nearly 64,000 disasters a year, the majority of which are home fires. Working smoke alarms in a home cut the risk of death by half, and having an escape plan further improves the odds of survival. The Red Cross wants to end these tragedies and save lives, the reason why the organization launched the Home Fire Campaign in 2014.



Across the country, the Campaign is making a difference. As of June 14, the Red Cross and our partners across the country have saved at least 258 lives, including two verified lives saved in Buffalo and one in Rochester.

