Virginia Shooting Sparks Mixed Reactions In Southern Tier

Many locals say they were not surprised to hear of the shooting that took place at a GOP baseball practice in Virginia early Wednesday. At least six people have been injured including GOP House Whip Steve Scalise, who remains in critical condition after being shot in the hip.

"The shooting is an everyday event anymore. These people have voters and people who vote against them and I think it's a natural consequence," said Town of Chenango resident, Anthony Sklanka.

Residents are also saying this should be a wake-up call.

"We're a very split country and it's about time we get the democrats to get off their fanny's and get moving and support Donald Trump and also some of the republicans," said Bainbridge resident, Kurt Stietz.

Other's say the media is to blame for the divide of people in the country.

"The country is divided by the news media. They're always giving out kinds of false information and spreading rumors about things that aren't true."

However, all agreed that it was a senseless act of violence.