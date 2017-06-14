Double Narcotics Drug Bust

Two people are behind bars after police executed narcotics search warrants at two separate locations in Johnson City.



Broome County Special Investigations and the Metro SWAT team recovered almost 5.8 grams of heroin, 6.1 grams of crack cocaine, and packaging materials in the Grand Avenue apartment of Shanika Cassis, 30.

Cassis has been charged with the following crimes:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd degree

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 4th degree

Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia in the 2nd degree

4.7 grams of crack cocaine, packaging materials, and a .22 caliber rifle was recovered at the Roberts Street apartment of Abdul Shabazz, 38.

Shabazz has been charged with the following crimes:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd degree

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 4th degree

Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia in the 2nd degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 4th degree

Both are being held at the Broome County Jail without bail.