Vernon Downs Raceway to Close its Doors

The owner of Vernon Downs Raceway, Hotel and Casino has announced it's shutting its doors for good after a tax relief bill has stalled in the Assembly.

Jeff Gural said the Senate has passed a bill providing tax relief for Vernon Downs, but the State Assembly has not shown any signs of making the same effort that would ensure the survival of the facility.

Vernon Downs will shut down in three different phases. In September the casino will close, while the race track will close in November and the hotel in December.

