B.C. Sheriff's Need Help in Locating This Week's Outstanding Warrant

The Broome County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help in locating this weeks outstanding warrant.

Randolph Staats, 33 is wanted for violating his probation of a Felony DWI.

Staats is 5' 10", 200 lbs, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information on his location you can contact the Broome County Sheriff's tip line at 607-778-1196 or 778-2923. All tips will remain confidential. .



