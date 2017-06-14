Bearcats book trip north of the border

VESTAL, N.Y. - Binghamton men's basketball will take advantage of a four-game, six-day swing through Ontario, Canada in August, to get a jump on the 2017-18 season.



Sixth-year head coach Tommy Dempsey and his Bearcats will depart on August 8 and play four-games-in-five-days in St. Catharines and Toronto. Binghamton will face Brock University in St. Catharines on August 9 to open the trip. One night later, BU will stay in town and play Laurier University at Brock's Bob Davis Gymnasium. After a day of travel to Toronto, the Bearcats will face Ryerson University on August 12 and then close with a neutral game against McMaster University on August 13.



"We are really excited to get back onto the court together this summer," Dempsey said. "Although we are returning a veteran group we do have some important additions to the roster and those guys will get an opportunity to mesh with our returning core, which gives us a nice head start to next season. We also thought it was important to get J.C. (Show) back into game action after missing so much time last season."



The Bearcats return 11 letter winners, including their top five scorers from last season. Leading the charge are senior forward Willie Rodriguez (1,105 career points), junior guard J.C. Show (four 20+ point performances in 12 games before injury last December) and reigning team MVP Bobby Ahearn (9.7 ppg., 4.6 rpg.).



Binghamton's lineup will also be bolstered by the addition of three newcomers.



Ready to compete in 2017-18 are junior forward Caleb Stewart and freshman wing Tyler Stewart, each of whom sat out last season but practiced with the team during their redshirt seasons. Caleb scored 467 points as a sophomore at St. Leo College (Fla.). Tyler was an all-conference selection in the highly-competitive Mid-Atlantic Conference for his St. Andrew's Episcopal High School team.



Also joining the program and eligible to play after the first semester is freshman guard Albert Odero. A former second team all-state guard at Oneonta High, Odero averaged 26.0 points and 10.3 rebounds at St. John's Catholic Prep (Md.) last season before enrolling at BU last spring.



Binghamton's 2017-18 schedule is being finalized and will be released later in the summer. The Canadian Tour games will not count in the team's win-loss record.

