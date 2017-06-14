People of Blessing Honors All Sexual Orientations

Members of the Binghamton Pride Coalition (BPC) and their supporters were welcomed at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation, Wednesday, as part of the church's belief that all people -- no matter their sexual orientation -- are welcome in the community.

The blessing service began with prayer and song as local residents, of all denominations, spread the message "everyone is loved."

"There are welcoming, affirming, loving congregations that affirm people of all sexualities...we welcome them," said Patricia Raubb, Pastor of Union Presbyterian Church.

Sharing stories of love and heartbreak, persecution and acceptance, speakers promoted the pride they feel in themselves. Hoping to spread love throughout the Southern Tier, tonight's offerings were donated to the BPC.

"It's not often in our society where we have an inclusive, welcoming community,"said Jo Vonrue, Reverend of Unitarian Universalist Congregation.

During a period of time, where being different can be dangerous, services like the one provided by the Unitarian Universalist Church are a beacon of hope for those struggling with their own sexual orientation. Born or choice...it matters not.

"You don't choose love. Love chooses you," said Rabbi Rachel Esserman.