BOCES Students Commemorate Flag Day

Today marks the anniversary of when we adopted our United States flag and some local students celebrated it.



Students from Broome Tioga BOCES, decked out in red white and blue gathered to commemorate Flag Day. Students sang "You're a Grand Old Flag" and heard a special performance by Louie G. One teacher says its important students understand the deeper meaning of the holiday

Laurie Martin, Instruction/Student Support, Oak Tree Program, BOCES said, "Our students realize the importance of the flag and what it stands for for our county and the freedom we have and they took lessons that came with it to help them, understand that its not just the flag up there its a political symbol of what we've been provided and given."



The roots of Flag Day trace back to June 14th of 1777. The colors of the flag signify purity, valor and justice.