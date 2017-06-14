Surge In Narcan Use By First Responders In Tioga County

Since January, first responders in Tioga County have had to use Narcan 35 times on calls, according to a Tioga County health department spokesperson. Less than halfway into the year, the county is one away from 36, the total number of times EMTs administered Narcan in 2016 and on pace to double that number by the end of 2017.

Officials say Tioga County is seeing the same increase in Fentanyl-related overdoses reported across the country.

Because Narcan is available to the public, county health officials struggle with tracking overdose numbers. Even more challenging for Tioga is tracking drug-related deaths.

Tioga Public Information Officer Kylie Gates said because there is not a hospital in Tioga, victims are rushed to Broome or to Guthrie Hospital in Sayre, Pa. and become part of that county's reporting.

"Once they go into Pennsylvania we lose track of those."

The county is now offering free Narcan kits to the public. Residents can remain confidential and call Tioga County Public Health at 607-687-8612 for more information.

Members of a new group, Tioga County Allies in Substance Abuse Coalition, will be hosting Narcan training. Anyone interested in joining the coalition can attend the next meeting on Tuesday, June 20 at 1:00 p.m. at Tioga County Health and Human Services Complex, 1062 State Rte. 38, Owego.