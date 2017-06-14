ARRESTED: JC Man Arrested In Major Weapons Bust

Broome County District Attorney Steve Cornwell charged a 64-year-old Johnson City resident with 5 felony weapons charges after police seized more than a dozen weapons, high-capacity magazine and thousands of rounds of ammunition from a storage shed authorities say Ramadan Abdullah was renting in the Town of Union.

Police obtained a search warrant after Johnson City police arrested Abdullah for shoplifting from Gander Mountain on May 31. Involved in the investigation were members of Broome County Special Investigations Unit, NYSP, and Johnson City police

Abdullah is listed as residing at 82 Ackley Avenue. After discovering the stash of weapons in the storage unit, police also obtained search warrants for 82 Ackley Ave, and another residence in Oneonta. Police say family members at both residences cooperated with police, but authorities could not comment on whether or not those family members knew about Abdullah's collection of weapons and ammo.

SEIZED FROM TWN. UNION STORAGE UNIT

4 loaded handguns

8 assault weapons

1 loaded shotgun

Two rifles

64 large-capacity ammunition feeding devices ( magazine, belt, or device capable of feeding more than 10 rounds)

Thousands of rounds of ammunition for rifles, pistols and assault weapons including 50 caliber armor piercing incendiary rounds, numerous firearm parts and flak jackets