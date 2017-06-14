Arrested: Ithaca Man Charged With Murder and Arson

Tuesday morning a dead body was discovered inside of a building in the 200 block

of Dryden Road. Investigators determined the death was suspicious in nature and commenced a

Death Investigation. The victim has been identified Joezaya Berrios, a resident of Ithaca.



Tuesday evening at about 10:00 pm Investigators arrested Michael Davis, and charged him with

Murder in the Second Degree and Arson in the First Degree. Investigators have identified a

personal relationship between the victim and Davis. Davis was arraigned in front of Ithaca City

Court Judge Miller and remanded to the Tompkins County Jail without bail. Davis is due back

in Ithaca City Court on Monday, June 19th.



Regarding the arrest, Acting Chief of Police Pete Tyler stated “I am thankful for the

collaborative efforts of all the police agencies involved in this investigation, including but of

course not limited to the New York State Police, Tompkins County Sheriffs Department,

Cornell University Police Department, and the New York State Office of Fire Prevention and

Control. Great teamwork solved this case by analyzing the evidence, developing a suspect, and

making the arrest less than 24 hours after the incident. I hope their great teamwork helps the

friends and family of the victim grasp some sense of closure during this difficult time