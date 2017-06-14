JC Police: Man Drunk, Combative, Driving With Illegal Weapon

A Port Crane man will answer to a list of charged — one felony, two misdemeanors and six traffic violations — after police say he was driving while intoxicated with a flat tire after slamming into a guard rail on Route 201 South in Johnson City on June 11.

Village police say once they located 42-year-old Kemo Whitten on Riverside Drive he was intoxicated and throwing something into a wooded area. Police say they found a loaded .22 caliber rifle in Whitten's vehicle. Authorities say Whitten was combative and uncooperative.

Whitten was released and scheduled to appear in JC court on July 5.

Charges Against Kemo Whitten

Driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor

Tampering with Physical Evidence, an E felony

Unlawfully Possess a Loaded Firearm in a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor

Leaving the Scene of a Property damage motor vehicle accident, refusal to take a breath test, and 4 counts of unsafe tires - traffic infractions