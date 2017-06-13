  • Home

Airman-Musicians Play at Binghamton University

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. -

The United States Air Force Heritage Brass played a variety of music including patriotic songs at Binghamton University on the Eve of Flag Day. 

On Tuesday the band played at the Anderson Center. The concert was free and open to the public. 

The Airman-Musicians travel the Mid-Atlantic region of the country; playing at over 300 events every year. 