Three Bodies and a Car Pulled From Pond in Tully

State Police say they pulled three deceased bodies and a car from the bottom of Gatehouse Pond in Tully. The car matches the make, model and license plate of the vehicle they were looking for in connection to the three missing people in the same Town.

According to Officials, the car was discovered around 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon. It was a 2011 Ford Explorer with the license plate GYX-7740.

State Trooper Jack Keller says "the names of the bodies will not be released until the next of kin is notified."

Earlier on Tuesday, Police said they were looking for 34-year-old Jamie Bell, 26-year-old Melissa Avery, and 5-year-old Maryssa Houston. They were reported missing by Avery's mother after they didn't show up to a barbecue that they were expected to attend on Song Lake in Preble.

According to Police, the three of them were last seen driving a 2011 Ford Explorer with the license plate GYX-7740.