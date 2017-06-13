Golden Bears bring Section IV Baseball to forefront

In 34 years of New York State Baseball Championships, Section IV has 19 State Titles. Maybe that's not as many as Section IV has in football or softball, for instance, but nothing to scoff at. The Section's first came in 1985 by New Berlin, it's latest coming Saturday thanks to the Vestal Golden Bears.

Vestal defeated Wantagh 2-0 at NYSEG Stadium on Saturday to clinch the Golden Bears first state title since 1996. While it was a long time coming for the school, it also brings attention to the whole area's supply of talent on the baseball diamond.

"It keeps Section IV there," said Head Coach Tank Anderson. "We've got real good baseball here in Section IV. If you think of all the history, the State Champions here, I couldn't even name them all. It's something that, we're proud to say we've brought another state title back to Section IV."

Section IV's last state baseball title prior to Saturday had been Seton's win in 2013.