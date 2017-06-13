Binghamton Democrats Split on Placeholder Plan for Mayoral Race

The war of words between Binghamton Government Officials continues this week.

On Monday, June 12, Binghamton City Democratic Chairwoman, Tari Rennia called Broome County Republican Chairman, Bijoy Datta's response to the BC Democrats plan to use a placeholder in the Binghamton Mayoral Race, a "smear campaign."

"The recent personal attacks by Broome County Republican Chairman Bijoy Datta on Tim Grippen, one of the area’s most well-known war veterans and public servants, is another shameful smear in a long line of unethical and illegal behavior from one of the area's most notorious and ruthless political operatives," said Tennia.

On June 10, Datta called the Democrats' plan to use Tim Grippen as a placeholder until an actual candidate decides to run, a "bait and switch scheme."

"However, the release indicated that Grippen has no plans to actually run for Mayor," said Datta. "Instead, the Grippen Democrat Scheme involves him acting as a “placeholder” until a different candidate is named – a candidate whom the voters who signed the petition may not support."

Broome County Democratic Chairman, Tim Grippen announced on Saturday that he needs 5% of registered local Democrats to sign a petition that would put his name on the ballot to run against current Republican Mayor, Rich David.

Once Grippen's name is accepted, the plan would be to swap him out for another candidate who decides to run against David.

Rennia was outraged by Datta's comments.

"Bijoy Datta is the epitome of what’s wrong with today’s politics, and his immature, reckless smear campaigns turn off all voters, threaten the health and safety of candidates, and poison the election process," said Rennia. Grippen is a decorated war hero who has served this country in so many ways and at all levels of government. It is laughable that the GOP Chair, with his long record of unethical and illegal actions, is issuing warnings of schemes."

This is the pot calling the kettle black. It was Bijoy Datta who successfully schemed to cover-up the Preston credit card scandal during her 2012 re-election. He scammed all of Broome County voters, and it took Republican officials to blow his cover four years later. During the 2012 campaign, he also used his position of power as Deputy County Executive to harass public employees and bullied them into working on Debbie’s campaign, actions that were later ruled as unethical and illegal by state governing bodies. — Teri Rennia

But not everyone within the Democratic Party agrees with Grippen's plan.

Binghamton City Council Democratic Minority Leader, Dani Cronce said she was shocked to hear about the decision to use Grippen as a placeholder.

"I'm concerned about transparency and what kind of message it sends voters," said Cronce. "Not long ago, I worked hard to gather hundreds of petitions door-to-door in securing my party's nomination for City Council. It's the established process that is public and transparent."

Voters, not party leaders, should decide who is on the ballot. — Dani Cronce

She says that she is not in support of putting anyone related to former-Mayor Matt Ryan on the ballot.

"It this is an attempt to get Mr. Ryan or one of his associates on the ballot, that's equally concerning," said Cronce.

Her message to fellow Democrats is to step away from using the placeholder tactic.

"I call upon Democratic Party leadership to not make it a practice in this mayoral election or any future election," said Cronce. "I have the utmost respect for Tim Grippen and believe he will make the right decision."