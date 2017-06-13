Audi Tests First Autonomous Car in Albany

Audi performed the first autonomous car tests on Tuesday in Albany.

Governor Andrew Cuomo says a driver manually operated a car from State Street to I-90 where the Highway Pilot technology took over. The car drove itself for 6.1 miles before safely returning to the Empire State Plaza.

Two trained engineers were present in the vehicle at all times to monitor the system and ensure safety.

"Self-driving vehicles are the next frontier in transportation, with the potential to vastly improve traffic safety on New York’s roadways," said Cuomo. "New York is a proven leader in innovation and cutting edge technology, and these first-ever demonstrations are a major milestone toward making this new technology a reality and continuing to move New York forward."

Audi President, Scott Keogh was very proud of his partnership with New York.



"That kind of innovation only happens with industry and government working hand-in-hand toward a shared goal of safer roads," said Keogh.



Audi was the first company to apply for the rights to demonstrate this technology in New York and the first to be approved under the program. The technology they demonstrated in the Capital Region is considered to be Level 3 automation by the Society of Automotive Engineers, meaning it is capable of performing driving functions when conditions are met and at posted highway speeds. The vehicle has already logged thousands of hands-free miles on highways across the U.S.



The law permitting demonstrations or tests is set to expire April 1, 2018. DMV and State Police are required by law to submit a report on New York’s progress with autonomous vehicle testing no later than June 1, 2018.

Testing requirements and the application are available here.

