Broome County Urban League Adds Computer Lab

The Broome County Urban League is helping prepare people for the workforce. Made possible through a grant from Red Barn Technology Group and Visions Credit Union, the Urban League has had a complete technology makeover.

Adding ten brand new computers into a lab, the Urban League is now able to provide entry level training to people in search of jobs.

"One of our main focus is job training and development. So we want to make sure, and we hear all the time that there is 2,000 plus jobs available in Broome County. So we want to work with the employers and with individuals to make sure they have the skills that they need, and also the skills that employers are looking for. This is so they can interview and get the jobs that are available, said Jennifer Lesko, CEO and President of Broome County Urban League."

In order to seek out information or training, you can contact Jennifer Lesko at 607-723-7303, ext. 102.