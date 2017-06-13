Two Women and a Child Missing From Tully

State Police are looking for two women and a young child who went missing from Tully on Monday.

34-year-old Jamie Bell, 26-year-old Melissa Avery, and 5-year-old Maryssa Houston didn't show up to a barbecue that they were expected to attend on Song Lake in Preble, which prompted Avery's mother to call the Police.

Officials say they three were traveling in a gray 2011 Ford Explorer with the license plate number GYX-7740.

Missing People Descriptions

Jamie Bell: 5'0" tall,140 pounds, brown eyes, and brown hair

Melissa Avery: 5'0" tall, 110 pounds, hazel eyes, and brown hair

Maryssa Houston: 4'0" tall, 37 pounds, brown eye, and brown hair

Anyone with information is asked to call the State Police Headquarters in Oneida at (315) 366-6000.