Strawberry Crop Is Late, But Plentiful

The Owego Strawberry Festival is only three days away, and the local crop is looking good. Both Apple Hills and Our Green Acres say the crop is a little late, but looks plentiful.

"They like a high sky," said Frank Wiles, owner of Our Green Acres.

Recent weather in the Southern Tier hasn't been very dry, or hot, up until this week. Wiles says the past few years have been rough for strawberries and when it wouldn't stop raining a few weeks ago, he was worried this would be another sparse season.

"It made us awful nervous," said Wiles.

Wiles says too much rain can cause mold on the berries, but because the crop bloomed late this year, it actually saved the fruit.

"That rain came before there was a lot of ripe fruit," said Wiles.

Wiles says his strawberry field will be full of ripe berries by next week.

Around 20,000 people are expected to be in Owego for the Strawberry Fest, which kicks off Friday. Wiles says only a little of his crop, and that from other local farms, is used in the festival. The vendors usually order from elsewhere in advance to make sure they have enough for the event.