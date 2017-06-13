The Agency Discusses Economic Development Projects at its Fourth Annual Community Breakfast

The Agency of Broome County held its 4th annual community breakfast at Traditions Tuesday morning.

Along with the property on 50 Front Street, representatives announced updates on the various projects around the Southern Tier. They say projects will not only offer new services around the area, but also drive the local economy.

Kevin McLaughlin, Executive Director, The Agency said, "It's really great to see especially the Dicks project come to fruition. everything that's happening in Johnson City with the Pharmacy School nursing school, everything that Harvey Stenger and the university is doing. Anything we can do to help support them, were gonna be right there to help them."



The Agency's vision is to be the dynamic, approachable driver of economic development in Broome County. Their largest investment this year is a Dicks Sporting Goods Regional Distribution Center, which is expected to produce over 400 new jobs.