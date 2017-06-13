New Life at the Site of the Old Sheraton Hotel

Among the projects discussed during The Agency's 4th Annual Community Breakfast, was a $32 million dollar luxury housing and retail complex on 50 Front Street. A symbolic ground breaking ceremony kicked off plans to bring new life, at the site of an old West side hotel.

County Executive Jason Garnar said, "This is the type of housing that will attract professionals to the area.”



The demolition of the Old Sheraton Hotel is officially underway and making room for a $32 million dollar project.



Marc Newman, Managing Member, Newman Development Group said, "To get to the point of demolition we had flood plain issues, we had to deal with the DEC and EPA, Army Corp of Engineers, there was a tremendous amount of Asbestos in the building."



A major hurdle, but the results open up a type of real estate county leaders see as critical to attracting young professionals….upscale apartments.



County Executive, Jason Garnar said, "We've 2,600 jobs that are open here in Broome County that are available to people and were having a hard time filling them.This is one of the places that employers are gonna go and show prospective employees and say 'hey, this would be a great place for you to live, you're young, you're professional'



Kevin McLaughlin, Director,The Agency said, "It's thoroughly needed in Binghamton, we haven't had any market rate apartments in the last 20 years so this is needed from a housing perspective but also how it's going to affect the West side.



Newman was awarded a three million dollar, Empire State Development Grant and expects construction on the mixed use facility, which includes retail and commercial space, will be complete by December 2018.

Mark Newman, Managing Member, Newman Development Group said, "We're from this area, and were really proud to call Binghamton home.

this is something my wife and I drive by everyday...so it feels really good."

