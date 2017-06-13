AUDIT: System For Background Checks On Direct Care Workers Receives High Marks

Findings of a two-year audit show the Department of Health is doing its job -- in overseeing criminal background checks are being conducted on direct care employees in nursing homes, adult care centers or home health care.

State Comptroller Thomas Dinapoli's office found 17 percent of the 563,548 submissions for criminal background checks had a criminal history between April 2014 and March 2017. A department legal team reviewed the cases and denied about 3.5 percent of those applicants.

The report found 24 instances in which background checks weren't completed in time, allowing individuals to work from two months to 28 months without final clearance. Eight of those 24 applicants was ultimately denied and worked between three to 14 months while their background checks were pending. The Department says upgrade to its database will reduce lag times in posting results.

The Department's Criminal History Records Check division oversees the background check process for all unlicensed healthcare employees: processing applications, fingerprints to federal and state law enforcement and legal reviews.