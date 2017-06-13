Ithaca Police Investigating Dead Man in Apartment

Ithaca Police Department officers responded to the report of a dead body that was discovered inside of an apartment in the 200 block of Dryden Road early Tuesday morning.

Members of the Ithaca Fire Department were also dispatched to the scene as there are indicators that a fire occurred inside the building. Officers arrived on scene and discovered a deceased male inside the apartment complex.

The Ithaca Police Department has commenced a Death Investigation to investigate the circumstances that led up to the death of this person

The cause of death is under investigation and has not yet been determined. The death does appear to be suspicious in nature. The New York State Police, Tompkins County Sheriffs Department, and Cornell University Police Department are assisting this investigation.