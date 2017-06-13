Small Businesses Adjust To Owego Lake Street Closure

Replacing the water main and electrical work has Lake Street in Owego closed down for the better part of the summer. The construction began in May, shutting the road to traffic, and taking away several on-street parking spots. The approximately 30 small businesses on Lake Street are only accessible from the sidewalks.

"It's scaring people just knowing that there is the construction," says Theresa Lepkowski, owner of Lily's Style Loft on Lake Street.

Downtown employees have been parking off-site to make sure there are enough spots for shoppers. And the Owego merchant community is working together to get through the summer. Lepkowski says other shop owners will frequently refer shoppers to her store.

"Just yesterday two of my customers were sent down here from Lisa at the Goat Boy," says Lepkowski, "She has been so great about sending people here."

A chain link fence makes it impossible to cross from one side of the street to shops on the other side. Shoppers have to walk to the end of the street before they're able to cross. During Strawberry Fest, there will be a temporary walkway to get pedestrians from one side to the other.

Construction is expected to be complete by mid to late September. The work was already postponed once as to not coincide with the holiday shopping season, the busiest time for the small downtown businesses. A letter from a village board member published in the Pennysaver said the Lake Street water main has been in the ground since 1882 and is deteriorating, making the project. overdue.