Richford Woman Arrested For Drug Possession

A Richford woman was arrested by a Broome County Sheriff's Deputy early Saturday morning for drug possession and a suspended license after being pulled over for a vehicle violation.

Police say Jessica Morsey, 38, was stopped for having an inadequate exhaust in the Town of Fenton. The officer's investigation revealed that Morsey was driving with a suspended license, and that she was in possession of marijuana and cocaine.

Morsey was processed at the Broome County Sheriff's Office and was released. She will appear in the Town of Fenton Court at a later date.