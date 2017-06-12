Vestal's Osman commits to Buffalo

One of the most decorated wrestlers on one of the most decorated wrestling teams in Section IV made his college choice official on Monday. Vestal's Derek Osman signed his National Letter of Intent to wrestle at the University at Buffalo.

Osman is a four-time STAC and four-time Section IV Champion, and has 175 career wins, the latter two both school records. He's ranked sixth in New York State and was twice honored with Section IV's Sportsmanship Award. Having such success both personally and with his teammates has prepared him for the jump to grapple at the Division I level.

"It pushes me harder, a lot harder to work so I can achieve what I wanted because it is very hard to become a Division I athlete," Osman said. "I mean I always wanted to it was a dream of mine for any sport, but I didn't start wrestling until seventh grade. Once I first stepped out on the mat I knew this was the sport I loved, this is so much fun."

Osman follows in the footsteps of his high school coach Tony Policare, who graduated from UB. Osman plans on majoring in Business Management.