Assembly: Employers Cannot Retaliate Against Employee Reproductive Choice

Despite the 1973, Roe v. Wade decision by the United States Supreme Court on the issue of abortion, women have faced numerous challenges exercising their constitutional rights to make reproductive decisions over their own bodies.

Monday, Albany leaders announced the passage of legislation that would bar NY employers from discriminating against an employee's reproductive health decision, calling it the "Boss Bill."

"This legislation guarantees....women the freedom and fundamental right to make a personal reproductive health care decisions without fear of reprisal from their employees," said Assemblywoman Ellen Jaffe.

The new measure prohibits employers from accessing an employee's personal reproductive information or imposing any requirements that would obstruct an employee's right to make decisions related to their health and medical services.

"[An] employer cannot retaliate against an employee because the employee or their dependent accessed care related to pregnancy, family planning or any reproductive health decision," Assemblywoman Jaffe.

By prohibiting workplace discrimination and outlawing retaliation against employees who exercise their rights, the Boss Bill would continue NY's commitment to defend reproductive choices.