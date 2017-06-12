Police: Two Delhi Men Sold Prescription Drugs

The Delaware County Sheriff's Office arrested Louis Aulicino, 49, of Franklin, and Richard Mattice, 46, of Delhi, after investigators discovered the two men illegally sold prescription narcotics.

According to the sheriff's office, Aulicino is accused of selling morphine and Oxycodone from his Town of Franklin home. Charging him with three felony counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, Aulicino was sent to the Delaware County jail to await an appearance in the county court.

Richard Mattice allegedly sold Hydrocodone illegally in the Village of Delhi. He was indicted on three felony counts of fourth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance. Mattice was also was sent to the Delaware County jail to await an appearance in the county court.