Spaghetti And Meatballs Recalled By USDA

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Services announced a recall of 717,338 lbs. worth of canned spaghetti and meatball products on Monday.

Conagra Brands, the maker of Chef Boyardee and Libby's, produced spaghetti and meatball products with milk, but did not declare milk in their product on the label.

On June 6, an ingredient supplier informed the company that bread crumbs they used to make their products potentially contained undeclared milk.

The recall includes 14.75 oz cans of:

Libby's Spaghetti and Meatballs made with Pork, Chicken and Beef in Tomato Sauce

Del Pino's Spaghetti and Meatballs made with Pork, Chicken and Beef in Tomato Sauce

Hy-Top Spaghetti and Meatballs made with Pork, Chicken and Beef in Tomato Sauce

Food Hold Spaghetti and Meatballs made with Pork, Chicken and Beef in Tomato Sauce

Essential Everyday Spaghetti with Meatballs made with Pork, Chicken and Beef in Tomato Sauce

Chef Boyardee Mini Pasta Shells and Meatballs

Chef Boyardee Pasta and Meatballs made with Pork, Chicken and Beef in Tomato Sauce

Hannaford Spaghetti and Meatballs in Tomato Sauce made with Pork, Chicken and Beef

Food Club Spaghetti and Meatballs made with Pork, Chicken and Beef

According to the USDA all the recalled items have establishment number "EST.794M."

So far there have been no reports of adverse reactions. Consumers how have purchased these products are urged not to consume them.